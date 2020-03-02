A total of 13 bodies have been recovered since a passenger boat accident on a tributary of the Amazon in northern Brazil, officials said Monday, and more were feared dead.

The Anna Karoline III boat was transporting dozens of people when it sank on Saturday on a remote stretch of the Jari River. The Amapa state government said in a statement published early Monday that authorities have found the bodies of five men and eight women, including three girls under 11 years old.

Amapa and neighboring Para state have deployed four aircraft and two boats to search for others.

Forty-six people were rescued. Brazil's Navy has opened an investigation into the accident.