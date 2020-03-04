Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young, left, and Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball... Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young, left, and Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. had surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss at least four weeks.

The 6-foot-7 Oubre has missed the past three games because of the injury and the Suns lost all of them. Oubre ranks third on the team with 18.7 points per game. He's also averaging 6.4 rebounds.

The Suns said Oubre will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The Suns are 24-37 going into their game Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, six games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Coach Monty Williams said Oubre's absence has hurt but the Suns but they must figure out a way to regroup.

“I think it did emotionally probably brought us down a couple notches,” Williams said. “It probably sounds a bit weak to admit it, but it's just a reality. You finally get your team close to whole and then you lose Kelly. The guys have probably struggled with it more than they want to admit."

