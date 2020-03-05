GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Unique Thompson and Daisa Alexander powered a 17-2 fourth-quarter run and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 77-67 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Thompson was 9-of-12 shooting and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Alexander scored 19 and had nine assists. Erin Howard added 15 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, for Auburn (11-17). The No. 13 seed Tigers play No. 5 seed and 25th-ranked Arkansas in the second round Thursday.

Thompson and Alexander, who combined for 25 second-half points, each scored six — and Howard hit a 3 — as Auburn held the Commodores scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes in the decisive run. Vanderbilt (14-16) missed just three shots during that stretch but committed seven turnovers which the Tigers converted into 11 points.

Auburn finished with 31 points off 25 Commodores turnovers.

Koi Love scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Vanderbilt. The freshman added seven rebounds and a season-high tying seven assists.

