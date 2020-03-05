AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FanShield 500

Site: Phoenix, Arizona

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 2:35 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FOX

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 312 miles (312 laps)

Last year: Kyle Busch started fourth and won his second straight race at Phoenix.

Last race: Alex Bowman started third and led 110 of the 200 laps at Auto Club Speedway to earn his second career victory.

Fast facts: The first two race stages will not be the same with the first stage going 75 laps and the second 115. The final stage will be 122 laps. ... Kevin Harvick leads active drivers with nine career wins at Phoenix, including four straight from the fall of 2013 to the spring race of 2015. Jimmie Johnson is next with four victories. ... Ryan Blaney leads the point standings by 11 over Joey Logano.

Next race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, March 15, Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

LS Tractor 200

Site: Phoenix, Arizona

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 p.m. and 5:02 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 1:05 p.m., race, 4 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 200 miles (200 laps)

Last year: Kyle Busch started third and won his second straight in the series.

Last race: Harrison Burton, the 19-year-old son of former Cup Series star Jeff Burton, started second and claimed his first series victory.

Fast facts: Burton's uncle, Ward Burton, also earned his first career Xfinity Series victory on Feb. 29, 1992. ... Burton also moved into the series points lead after his third consecutive top-five finish. Chase Briscoe is 10 points behind. ... Kyle Busch leads with 11 career victories at Phoenix in the Xfinity Series.

Next race: Atlanta 250, March 14, Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Kyle Busch started third and won at Las Vegas.

Next race: Georgia 200, March 14, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Next race: Season-opening Australian Grand Prix, March 15, Melbourne, Australia.

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey last September

Next race: Season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 15, St. Petersburg, Florida.

NHRA

Last event: Steve Torrence won in top fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. in funny car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

Next event: NHRA Gatornationals, March 15, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Florida.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS

Next event: March 13, Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas; March 14, LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, Texas.

