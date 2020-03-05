Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk (25) fights for control of the puck against St. Louis Blues forward Jacob De La Rose (61) of Sweden dur... Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk (25) fights for control of the puck against St. Louis Blues forward Jacob De La Rose (61) of Sweden during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers could be without James van Riemsdyk for some time because of a right hand injury.

The winger took a shot to the hand from Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during the first period of a game between the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. Van Riemsdyk immediately went to the locker room and did not return.

Coach Alain Vigneault said on the TV broadcast that van Riemsdyk had X-rays and “it doesn't look real good.” The team shortly after announced van Riemsdyk was out for the night.

It may be much longer than that. Joel Farabee is expected to be recalled from the minors to replace van Riemsdyk beginning with Philadelphia's home game Thursday against Carolina.

Van Riemsdyk has 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 65 games this season. He has been on the Flyers' third line during their winning streak to vault them up the standings.

Philadelphia has won 9 of 11 games.

