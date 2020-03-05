TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued both heavy rain and strong wind advisories for Keelung, Taipei, and New Taipei City early Thursday morning (March 5) as snow began falling on the country's highest peak.

Under the influence of a northeasterly wind, the mercury dipped to 13 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and 16 to 18 degrees for the rest of the country Thursday morning, with daytime highs forecast to reach 17 degrees in the north, 20 to 22 degrees in the central and eastern parts of the country, and 23 to 26 degrees in the south.

A cold air mass combined with an eastward moving cloud system from southern China is expected to bring rain to northern and eastern Taiwan from Thursday to Friday (March 6), while the central and southern regions will see only occasional rains.

The CWB said high mountains could see snowfall thanks to the cold and wet weather. On Thursday, Yushan, the country's highest peak, witnessed the first snowfall of the month at 7:10 a.m., but the chances of more snow in the following days are slim, as the cold air mass is forecast to weaken starting Friday.



(CWB photo)