TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Malaysian state of Sarawak on Wednesday night (March 4) announced a ban on Taiwanese travelers due to the coronavirus had been reinstated in a reversal of policy it attributed to pressure from Beijing.

Sarawak, which is located on Borneo and is the largest of the Southeast Asian country’s 13 states, first introduced such a restriction on China on Feb. 1, but did not include Taiwan. However, the Taiwanese government received reports on Feb. 28 that a group of Taiwanese travelers had been refused entry into the state.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) succeeded in getting the ban lifted on Tuesday (March 3), but within 24 hours, the government of the Malaysian state caved to China and reinstated the ban.

According to the Sarawak authorities, individuals who have visited Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy, or Iran in the 14 days prior to their arrival will be denied entry, reported CNA.

MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) denounced Sarawak’s abrupt change in policy and condemned China's effort that “makes it even more detestable in the eyes of the Taiwanese people.” MOFA has expressed regret over the policy zig-zag and said Taiwan's de facto embassy in Malaysia will push for the removal of the ban imposed due to Beijing’s meddling, she added.

Malaysia’s federal government has not prohibited Taiwanese residents from visiting the country. Nevertheless, Sarawak and Sabah implement their own immigration regulations independently.