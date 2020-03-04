  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s DPP expels close associate of former President Chen Shui-bian

Cheng Hsin-chu featured on TAPA's list of candidates for the Jan. 11 elections

  122
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/04 20:29
Cheng Hsin-chu (right) with former President Chen Shui-bian (center) 

Cheng Hsin-chu (right) with former President Chen Shui-bian (center)  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday (March 4) decided to expel Kaohsiung politician Cheng Hsin-chu (鄭新助), a strong supporter of former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

Cheng was one of several politicians listed for discussion and eventually expelled Wednesday due to their support for other parties during the campaign for the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, UDN reported.

As a supporter of former President Chen, Cheng, a longtime member of the Kaohsiung City Council, joined the list of legislative candidates for the Taiwan Action Party Alliance (TAPA, 一邊一國行動黨). The group was a new movement founded just last year by close allies of the former president.

TAPA also invited Chen himself to feature on their list, but the authorities ruled he was ineligible. He has been out on medical parole after a 20-year prison sentence for corruption.

The DPP’s Central Review Committee ruled Wednesday that Cheng violated party rules by running for the Legislative Yuan for another political group.

He was not the only one, as several other DPP members who had run for office for other parties were also expelled Wednesday; however, the case against media personality Wu Tzu-chia (吳子嘉) was put aside for the time being. Wu had been accused of slandering the DPP government beginning a year ago, but recently he changed his tune, UDN quoted Central Review Committee members as saying.
DPP
Central Review Committee
Chen Shui-bian
Cheng Hsin-chu
Kaohsiung
TAPA

RELATED ARTICLES

Friend of 32nd coronavirus case quarantined in Kaohsiung after showing symptoms
Friend of 32nd coronavirus case quarantined in Kaohsiung after showing symptoms
2020/02/28 12:19
Kinmen has worst air quality in Taiwan: IQAir
Kinmen has worst air quality in Taiwan: IQAir
2020/02/26 18:30
Petition to recall Kaohsiung mayor reaches 450,000 signatures
Petition to recall Kaohsiung mayor reaches 450,000 signatures
2020/02/20 12:48
Taiwan hotels shutter entire floors amid coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan hotels shutter entire floors amid coronavirus outbreak
2020/02/18 15:52
KMT government might have been behind martial law-era homicide of Taiwanese dissident's family: Report
KMT government might have been behind martial law-era homicide of Taiwanese dissident's family: Report
2020/02/18 10:07