A Taiwanese health official shows the JAMA article to the media A Taiwanese health official shows the JAMA article to the media (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s efforts in fighting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) have won praise from an authoritative source, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports said Wednesday (March 4).

In its latest issue, Stanford University Assistant Professor Jason Wang (王智弘) wrote that based on its experience with the 2003 SARS epidemic, Taiwan rapidly identified the coronavirus threat and took appropriate measures to counter it, CNA reported.

Using modern electronic methods such as QR code scanning, the island’s health authorities managed to acquire rapid information about the travel habits of prospective quarantine candidates.

That was but one example of how advanced technology served the fight against virus infections, Wang noted.

Taiwan’s policies on face masks, such as the ban on exports and the rationing and distribution system, were also mentioned in the JAMA Viewpoints article to illustrate the island’s efficiency, according to the CNA report.

“Through early recognition of the crisis, daily briefings to the public, and simple health messaging, the government was able to reassure the public by delivering timely, accurate, and transparent information regarding the evolving epidemic,” Wang wrote, concluding that Taiwan was an example of a rapid and efficient response to a crisis.