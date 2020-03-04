  1. Home
  2. Business

DGBAS expects a massive budget for combating virus to boost Taiwan’s economic outlook

As virus impacts prospects of many industries, concerns over Taiwan’s economic growth have been raised

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/04 18:04
DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming

DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS) Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said on Wednesday (March 4) that Taiwan should be able to maintain a GDP growth of over two percent if the NT$60 billion (US$ 2 billion) special budget to combat the Wuhan coronavirus is passed by the nation's legislature and enforced, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said during a meeting in the legislature that industries which depend on Taiwan’s domestic markets, such as hotels, restaurants, and tourism are the hardest hit by the global spread of the coronavirus, as people are afraid of going out.

As the virus is impacting the prospects of many industries in the country, concerns over whether Taiwan’s economic growth will be severely affected have been raised.

The U-K's Standard Chartered Bank trimmed its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year from 2.2 percent to 1.9 percent, taking into account the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Chu pointed out that the impact is concentrated on brick-and-mortar stores and that e-commerce and delivery platforms have been thriving. In addition, many Taiwanese companies have chosen to continue to stay on the island due to concerns over the virus spread, which is beneficial to domestic consumption, he said. Therefore, the impact of the epidemic on consumption is not as serious as originally thought, he added.
coronavirus
DGBAS
GDP

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese warplane's radar locked onto Taiwanese fighter jet
Chinese warplane's radar locked onto Taiwanese fighter jet
2020/03/04 10:21
Taiwan Presidential Office building steps up precautions against coronavirus
Taiwan Presidential Office building steps up precautions against coronavirus
2020/03/04 10:21
Taiwan pledges fund to reduce night markets’ exposure to coronavirus
Taiwan pledges fund to reduce night markets’ exposure to coronavirus
2020/03/04 09:59
Taiwan authorities accuse Chinese trolls of spreading Wuhan virus misinformation
Taiwan authorities accuse Chinese trolls of spreading Wuhan virus misinformation
2020/03/03 17:56
Taiwan postpones Han Kuang military drills amid coronavirus fears
Taiwan postpones Han Kuang military drills amid coronavirus fears
2020/03/03 17:51