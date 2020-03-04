TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS) Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said on Wednesday (March 4) that Taiwan should be able to maintain a GDP growth of over two percent if the NT$60 billion (US$ 2 billion) special budget to combat the Wuhan coronavirus is passed by the nation's legislature and enforced, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said during a meeting in the legislature that industries which depend on Taiwan’s domestic markets, such as hotels, restaurants, and tourism are the hardest hit by the global spread of the coronavirus, as people are afraid of going out.

As the virus is impacting the prospects of many industries in the country, concerns over whether Taiwan’s economic growth will be severely affected have been raised.

The U-K's Standard Chartered Bank trimmed its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year from 2.2 percent to 1.9 percent, taking into account the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Chu pointed out that the impact is concentrated on brick-and-mortar stores and that e-commerce and delivery platforms have been thriving. In addition, many Taiwanese companies have chosen to continue to stay on the island due to concerns over the virus spread, which is beneficial to domestic consumption, he said. Therefore, the impact of the epidemic on consumption is not as serious as originally thought, he added.