TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Concerns have grown in Australia over pictures showing Chinese students partying in sunny destinations like Dubai and Thailand instead of staying in self-quarantine for 14 days before resuming their studies in the Pacific country.

A 20-year-old Chinese man tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after landing in Brisbane following two weeks spent in Dubai to show he was virus-free, The Australian reported Wednesday (March 4). According to doctors, he might have been infected by other Chinese students during his stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Higher education institutions in Australia, eager to attract Chinese students, have reportedly worked out a solution whereby a ban on arrivals from China could be circumvented by self-isolation in a third country first.

However, recent social media posts show Chinese students partying, visiting shopping malls, and relaxing at beaches during layovers in the UAE, Malaysia, and Thailand, raising suspicions that they have not been respecting quarantine rules, according to The Australian.