Summer temperatures not enough to kill coronavirus: Taiwan Health Minister

Chen Shih-chung say community transmission inevitable and coronavirus may survive temperatures under 50 C

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/04 17:13
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung interviewed by media. 

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung interviewed by media.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Wednesday (March 4) that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) will not be slowed down by summer's warm temperatures as some have anticipated.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the new disease has claimed more than 93,000 victims globally, including 3,100 who lost their lives. While fears of the coronavirus continue to linger, a theory has been repeated by international leaders, such as U.S. President Donald Trump, that the virus will gradually burn out in the summer.

During a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan, Chen stressed that it is only a matter of time until Taiwan receives its first community transmission case and that the Taiwanese government is doing its best to prevent large coronavirus clusters. Chen said that the medical teams are taking a cautious approach to the steady increase of infections in the country, reported ETtoday.

When asked about whether summer can help stop the spread of the virus, Chen said that there is no guarantee and that the government "can only hope but not count on the theory." He added that most viruses are able to survive environments under 50 degrees Celsius, so summer temperatures are not enough to kill the coronavirus, according to the Liberty Times.

Besides Chen, many Taiwanese experts have also raised concerns over the warm summer solution, pointing out that there is no way to be certain whether the coronavirus will retreat during the summer months. In a Facebook post Tuesday (March 3), WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) warned that the new disease should not be tackled with traditional methods and that the public should be ready for a long-term epidemic battle, reported Storm Media.
