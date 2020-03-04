TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 60 percent of multinationals doing business in Taiwan expressed optimism about the country’s economic prospects for the next 12 months, according to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (AmCham Taipei).

59.9 percent of respondents expect a rosy outlook for the economy in Taiwan in 2020, with 12.18 percent saying they are “very confident” and 47.72 percent “confident.” The two figures combined reflect 14 percentage points of growth from last year, reported CNA.

Nevertheless, the specter of the coronavirus has loomed over the corporate world. Those optimistic about the economic growth of Taiwan have declined from 73 to 53 percent after the COVID-19 virus broke out.

The study also finds that half of the respondents believe the U.S.-China trade war has had limited impact on the island country, propped up by returnee investment. Only 10.75 percent reported their operations in Taiwan have been affected.

Regarding government policies that could influence the business climate, members of AmCham Taipei have voiced concerns about energy supply, including power supply sufficiency, voltage stability, and electricity cost, wrote CNA. Approximately 61.4 percent think the Tsai administration’s ambition to pursue a nuclear-free vision by 2025 could hamper their expansion plans.

The survey, conducted between Jan. 14 and Feb. 17, was based on questionnaires collected from 391 members of AmCham Taipei. The business chamber boasts 1,000 members from more than 500 companies in the global business community.