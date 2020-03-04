TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs announced Wednesday (March 4) that it was banning the export of “temperature guns” until the end of the month, though individuals can still carry two of the hand-held thermometers on foreign trips.

The measure is a precaution in light of the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), CNA reported.

Customs are preparing to step up checks on departing passengers, while shipments of the thermometers overseas will be banned unless permission is given. As in the case of face masks, the export of the devices will only be allowed if a special application receives approval from the government.

Usage of the temperature guns has rapidly increased, especially at the entrances to shopping malls, supermarkets, and offices, as a high temperature is one of the key symptoms of coronavirus infection.

While the new restrictions include a number of temperature-measuring devices, they do not cover the classic mercury thermometers, CNA reported.

The export ban will last until March 31, though it may be extended if conditions require. Attempting to take an excessive number of temperature guns out of the country will result in their being impounded, with extreme cases liable to fines of up to three times the value of the devices.