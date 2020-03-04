TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is asking people to avoid public gatherings of more than 1,000 participants over concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has sickened 42 people on the island as of Wednesday (Mar. 4).

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said at a legislative session on Wednesday that public assemblies — indoor or outdoor — should be avoided if they expect to host more than 1,000 attendees.

Those who take part in public gatherings should keep themselves at least one meter away from others and/or wear face masks, added Hsu. The Central Epidemic Command Center issued its latest advisory for event organizers on Wednesday, as the government stepped up measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) acknowledged at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that community transmitted infections in Taiwan are inevitable. It would be “naive” to think that Taiwan will be exempt from community transmission of the coronavirus while such cases are taking place in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Italy, said Chen, adding that the government is making every effort to prevent a sudden surge of infectious cases in the community.

The public have expressed concern over illegal migrant workers in Taiwan who go under the radar of the authorities. However, Chen said tracking down illegal workers, who are often hired as caregivers to the elderly and infirm, might have a negative impact on disease prevention work as the country may face a shortage of manpower.

The interior minister, who is in charge of the National Immigration Agency and National Police Agency, gave a vague response to the issue. Law enforcement will make arrests of illegal workers upon reports, but they are now more occupied with border control and searching for those who violate quarantine rules, he said.