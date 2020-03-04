TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is considering allowing citizens affected by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) to pay their taxes one month late, reports said Wednesday (March 4).

Vehicle license taxes are due in April, while May is the month for paying income, property, and business taxes.

Following the example of the 2003 SARS epidemic, the Cabinet is weighing the possibility of allowing taxpayers a one-month extension to come up with the required sums, CNA reported.

However, the postponement would only benefit individuals affected by the coronavirus, though a precise definition of what that means has yet to be worked out, according to the report.

The Ministry of Finance is likely to consider not only individuals confirmed as virus patients but also those living under home quarantine as the result of new regulations. Members of the public, healthcare personnel, and employers would all be able to apply for late payment of taxes once the measures are announced, officials said.