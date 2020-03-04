TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Tuesday (March 3) that no one is immune to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and more cases of infection are expected in the next few months.

At Tuesday's press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Ghebreyesus said the death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide stood at 3,110, and more than 98,000 people have been infected. He added that the WHO has discovered more information suggesting that COVID-19 is unlike SARS, MERS, or any other known diseases.

After raising the mortality rate of the Wuhan coronavirus to 3.4 percent, Ghebreyesus noted that the new disease is not as infectious as the seasonal flu, but is much more deadly. He went on to say that less than 1 percent of the individuals who contract the virus are completely asymptomatic.

The head of WHO warned that no individuals are immune to the new virus, and countries around the world must generate suitable preventive measures to battle the epidemic. He said that the outbreak has severely overwhelmed global health systems and governments should prioritize the safety of their medical teams, reported CNA.

WHO Executive Director Mike Ryan also said that while border controls and upgrading screening procedures are effective ways to slow down the virus spread, they are not enough to eliminate infections completely. He emphasized that maintaining good personal hygiene is the key to avoiding catching the coronavirus, reported New Talk.