TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s youngest airline, StarLux Airlines, will suspend flights to the Malaysian city of Penang barely a month after its launch due to the coronavirus, reports said Wednesday (March 4).

StarLux only started fully operating on Jan. 23, with flights to Macau, Da Nang in Vietnam, and Penang, but the emergence of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) put a dent in its plans.

The airline announced Wednesday that the Penang flights would be suspended from March 8 until at least late April, when the progress of the virus will bring about a reconsideration, CNA reported.

StarLux flights between Taiwan and Macau have already been suspended between Feb. 8 and March 28, while afternoon Da Nang flights have been canceled for the period from Feb. 24 to March 31, leaving morning flights between the Vietnamese city and Taiwan as the new airline’s only service.

Plans to launch flights to the Philippine island of Cebu on April 6 have been postponed to July 1, according to CNA.

The spread of the coronavirus has seen airline traffic in Asia plummet, with the number of passengers through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport plunging by more than 70 percent.