  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to suspend Penang flights amid coronavirus outbreak

Only Da Nang service still operational, launch of Cebu flights postponed until July

  184
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/04 13:49
StarLux Airlines to suspend Penang flights 

StarLux Airlines to suspend Penang flights  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s youngest airline, StarLux Airlines, will suspend flights to the Malaysian city of Penang barely a month after its launch due to the coronavirus, reports said Wednesday (March 4).

StarLux only started fully operating on Jan. 23, with flights to Macau, Da Nang in Vietnam, and Penang, but the emergence of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) put a dent in its plans.

The airline announced Wednesday that the Penang flights would be suspended from March 8 until at least late April, when the progress of the virus will bring about a reconsideration, CNA reported.

StarLux flights between Taiwan and Macau have already been suspended between Feb. 8 and March 28, while afternoon Da Nang flights have been canceled for the period from Feb. 24 to March 31, leaving morning flights between the Vietnamese city and Taiwan as the new airline’s only service.

Plans to launch flights to the Philippine island of Cebu on April 6 have been postponed to July 1, according to CNA.

The spread of the coronavirus has seen airline traffic in Asia plummet, with the number of passengers through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport plunging by more than 70 percent.
StarLux Airlines
Penang
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
airlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's authorities accuse Chinese trolls of spreading Wuhan coronavirus misinformation
Taiwan's authorities accuse Chinese trolls of spreading Wuhan coronavirus misinformation
2020/03/03 17:56
Taiwan postpones Han Kuang military drills amid coronavirus fears
Taiwan postpones Han Kuang military drills amid coronavirus fears
2020/03/03 17:51
Taiwan's China Airlines cancels 6,500 flights through April due to coronavirus 'avalanche'
Taiwan's China Airlines cancels 6,500 flights through April due to coronavirus 'avalanche'
2020/03/03 17:49
Taiwan Navy to stay away from coronavirus areas
Taiwan Navy to stay away from coronavirus areas
2020/03/03 17:19
Taiwan's THSR to cancel non-reserved seats first week of April as coronavirus precaution
Taiwan's THSR to cancel non-reserved seats first week of April as coronavirus precaution
2020/03/03 17:18