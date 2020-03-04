TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese dietitian has spoken out about what he describes as unbelievably negligent disease control at a medical institute in the state of Washington, which reported the first coronavirus death in the United States.

The dietitian, surnamed Sun (孫), who works at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, expressed frustration in a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 3) over the facility’s response to the deadly virus COVID-19.

At least five have died of the disease at EvergreenHealth Medical Center, including the first death reported in the U.S. since the virus broke out, reported The Denver Channel. The U.S. has counted 108 cases as of Wednesday (March 4).

Sun said he had expected the institute to raise the alert level and implement heightened disease control measures after the virus outbreak. Instead, what he has observed over the past few days is business as usual, with only one-fourth of the workers, including himself, wearing masks.

His colleagues appear not to be worried about becoming infected, with one saying “I’m young and with no underlying health conditions.” Sun was even advised to remove the mask to avoid being stopped at the gate to have his temperatures measured and to avoid “causing panic,” he quoted a co-worker as saying.

In addition to the nonchalant attitudes of many employees, the institute's management has failed to adopt stricter disease prevention measures. Rather than imposing visitor restrictions or limiting access to intensive care units, Sun said staff have only been told to seek virus testing should they start exhibiting symptoms.

Sun said the Taiwanese public should feel grateful for their government's response and that it’s unimaginable that the people of the U.S. have not realized the severity of the epidemic. “I would have thought nothing had happened at the institute if I had not learned about the death cases,” CNA quoted him as saying.