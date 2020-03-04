  1. Home
Over 200 medical workers at Wuhan hospital reportedly infected with coronavirus

3 doctors have lost their lives at Wuhan Central Hospital since COVID-19 outbreak began

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/04 11:44
Chinese whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang. 

Chinese whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the controversy surrounding the death of Chinese whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang (李文亮), two more doctors from Wuhan Central Hospital have died this week after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to CNA, the deputy director of the hospital's ophthalmology department, Zhongming Mei (梅仲明), lost his life Tuesday (March 3) after testing positive for the virus mid-January. Jiang Xueqing (江學慶), head of thyroid and breast surgery, died from the disease on Sunday (March 1) at the age of 55.

One of the hospital's doctors, who wished to remain anonymous, told the media that more than 200 of the medical staff have been confirmed with the coronavirus. The source said that the Chinese government had not warned hospitals in the country about person-to-person transmission until it was too late and that Wuhan Central Hospital could not upgrade its preventive systems without permission from the local officials.

In a statement posted on Weibo, the hospital sent condolences to Mei's family and described him as a serious and responsible doctor who had made "important contributions to the construction of his discipline." Mei had previously worked with Li in the same department before the latter passed away on Feb. 6.

Li, 34, was one of the eight whistleblowers who tried to alert China's public to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus, but was punished by the Chinese Communist Party for spreading "rumors." His death provoked an outpouring of anger among the Chinese public over the irresponsible behavior of the Chinese authorities.

Wuhan Central Hospital was the first medical facility to receive COVID-19 patients due to its close proximity to the Huanan Seafood Market, where the outbreak is suspected to have originated. According to New Talk, many of its medical staff have experienced severe symptoms and are currently being treated in isolated wards.


Zhongming Mei (left) and Jiang Xueqing both died at Wuhan Central Hospital. (Weibo photo)
