TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office has stepped up precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the SARS-like disease that has sickened more than 90,000 people globally since it first broke out in China last December.

Secretary-General to the President Chen Chu (陳菊) said via Facebook on Tuesday evening (Mar. 3) that enhanced measures were in place at the office building to reduce the risk of staffers contracting the virus and prevent possible clusters of infection. Work at the Presidential Office should not be disrupted as the country continues to fight against the virus, she said.

The office is considering partitioning its space into multiple divisions to restrict the access each staffer has to different areas, thus hopefully limiting the spread of the virus should someone become infected, said Chen. For now, all Presidential Office employees and guests are required to have their body temperatures taken and hands disinfected before entering the building.

Members of the staff have been asked to refrain from traveling overseas for the time being, said Chen. In addition, they must report to their supervisors if they or their family have recently been to a country that has been highly impacted by the coronavirus.

The inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and related activities in May have been canceled, but the swearing-in will carry on as planned. The new precautionary measures will extend to May, when the office will welcome prominent figures from Taiwan, its allies, and partnered countries, according to the secretary-general.