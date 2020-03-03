  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Kapok flowers in full bloom in SW Taiwan countryside

Linchupi Kapok Road is nearly a 1000 meters long, with many hundreds of trees forming a red canopy

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/03 21:06
(Baihe District Office photo)

(Baihe District Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kapok flowers are in full bloom along a country road in Tainan City’s Baihe District (白河), and the flamboyant flowers will last about another 12 days, according to a news release published on the website of the Baihe District Office on Monday (March 2).

The kapok flowers along Linchupi Kapok Road (林初埤木棉花道) have been particularly well-formed and exquisite during the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, thanks to the warm weather, according to the district office. The flowers attracted a total of over 90,000 visitors during the three-day holiday.

Linchupi Kapok Road is 866 meters long, with trees receding in parallel rows to form a blooming red canopy. Kapoks, also know as red silk-cottons, are deciduous trees with buds that blossom into five-petal arrangements of bright red.

For details, please refer to this site.


(Tainan City Government video)


(Baihe District Office photos)
Linchupi Kapok Road
Kapok flowers
Baihe District

RELATED ARTICLES

Fiery kapok flowers bloom along a country road in SW Taiwan
Fiery kapok flowers bloom along a country road in SW Taiwan
2019/02/24 15:31
Stunning video of Kapok trees in bloom filmed in southern Taiwan
Stunning video of Kapok trees in bloom filmed in southern Taiwan
2018/03/19 12:00
Kapok flowers blossom in Tainan
Kapok flowers blossom in Tainan
2017/03/21 11:22