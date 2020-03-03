TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kapok flowers are in full bloom along a country road in Tainan City’s Baihe District (白河), and the flamboyant flowers will last about another 12 days, according to a news release published on the website of the Baihe District Office on Monday (March 2).

The kapok flowers along Linchupi Kapok Road (林初埤木棉花道) have been particularly well-formed and exquisite during the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, thanks to the warm weather, according to the district office. The flowers attracted a total of over 90,000 visitors during the three-day holiday.

Linchupi Kapok Road is 866 meters long, with trees receding in parallel rows to form a blooming red canopy. Kapoks, also know as red silk-cottons, are deciduous trees with buds that blossom into five-petal arrangements of bright red.

(Tainan City Government video)



(Baihe District Office photos)