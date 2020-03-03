TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's authorities on Tuesday (March 3) accused Chinese Internet trolls of spreading misinformation over the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and prosecuted a Taiwanese national for reposting the misinformation in an online forum.

Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has launched an investigation into the source of the misinformation, which describes the island country as having an out-of-control epidemic. On Tuesday, it released the names of social media users who have maliciously spread false messages or memes that give the impression that the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is trying to cover up an outbreak.

Facebook accounts operating under the names of Tang Jiachang, Yang Hsin (楊昕), Ruiliang Zhu, Wu Hsiao-chang (吳潚昌) among others have been identified by the CIB as posting false messages which claim that Taiwan is underreporting hundreds of confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths. One outrageous post, which misuses the famous image of the Tiananmen Square "Tank Man," invents a fantastical scene in Taichung of the government sending in troops to suppress an apparently disease-related protest; based on IP address data, the image has unsurprisingly been found by police to be the work of Chinese Internet trolls.

The "Tank Man" image refers to an unidentified Chinese man who stood in front of a column of tanks at Tiananmen Square on June 5, 1989, when the Chinese military violently suppressed student protesters and workers, and the photo's misuse by the Chinese trolls reveals a spectacular and terrifying ignorance of historical events in the communist country — events which are of course familiar to the rest of the world. A Taiwanese surnamed Chang (張) living in Taichung is said to have been prosecuted for spreading the meme.

The police said the linguistic clues, which usually contain phrases used in China as well as simplified Chinese, suggest much of the misinformation has been emanating from that country. The bureau believes that the Chinese Internet trolls are seeking to undermine public faith in the Tsai administration, and it is urging the public to be mindful of the legal consequences of spreading misinformation on social media.