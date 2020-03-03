TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The global Wuhan coronavirus epidemic has had a devastating effect on Taiwan's flagship carrier China Airlines, with 6,500 flights for February through April canceled.

The rampant spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world has taken a heavy toll on air carriers. In an open letter to employees, China Airlines' human resources department described the "avalanche effect" the epidemic has had on the company's finances, reported UDN.

At present, the airline's planes are only operating at 50 percent capacity on average. The letter asked the company's more than 10,000 workers to take a leave of absence, compensatory leave, and special leave.

The letter then explained that in the month of February alone, 23 percent of the airline's flights had to be canceled, a total of 1,400 flights. This included more than 610 cross-strait routes, 520 Hong Kong routes, 160 flights to northeast Asia, and 60 flights to Southeast Asia, reported NOWnews.

For the month of March, the letter stated that nearly 3,000 of the air carrier's flights have already been canceled, representing 49 percent of the flights originally scheduled. This includes more than 860 cross-strait flights, 902 Hong Kong flights, 860 Northeast Asia flights, and 320 Southeast Asia flights, and more than 60 transocean flights to Europe and the U.S. have also been canceled, according to the report.

At present, 2,100 flights have already been canceled for the month of April, accounting for 33 percent of flights scheduled for that month. The authors of the letter wrote that further cancelations are possible depending on how the epidemic develops.

In the letter, the company said that Hong Kong and Macau routes account for 22 percent of the airline's revenue, while Japan and South Korea routes account for 29 percent. It stated that although it had suffered losses during the SARS epidemic in 2003 and the financial crisis in 2009, the scale of routes affected, the revenue plunge, the number of employees, and operating costs during those times was different from the current "avalanche effect."

China Airlines fears that even after the epidemic wanes, the company will need a longer period of time to recoup its losses than in previous crises.

The airline stated that government travel warnings to numerous destinations due to the outbreak have led to extensive flight cancellations. It added that 14-day quarantine regulations in place for travelers arriving from a number of countries have caused passengers to cancel flights to Taiwan.

The airline warned that if its operating conditions continue to deteriorate due to the impact of the epidemic, it will have to launch "contingency plans." It closed by exhorting employees to follow prescribed measures to avoid contracting the disease and to not come into work if they are feeling unwell.