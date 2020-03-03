Archived photo of one of Taiwan's Perry-class frigates Archived photo of one of Taiwan's Perry-class frigates (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy still intends to send its ships on a regional tour as it does once every other year, but countries where the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is grave will not be on the itinerary, the Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday (March 3).

While no details about the range and dates of the tour have been revealed yet, the Navy usually launches its visits to friendly countries between March and May, CNA reported.

A military spokesman told journalists Tuesday that the Navy has already taken the necessary precautions to avoid the coronavirus, so the journey is likely to start according to plan.

Once every four years, the Navy sends its ships on a long-distance tour which might include destinations such as diplomatic allies in Central America, while tours closer to home usually head for Southeast Asia and sail around Taiwan before returning to port.

Last year, Taiwanese naval vessels visited Palau, the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands, and Taiping Island, a Taiwanese-controlled island in the South China Sea.