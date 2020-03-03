TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) is cancelling all non-reserved seats in the first week of April as the rail company gears up for a large number of passengers returning home for the Qingming Festival on April 4 amid the spread the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has sickened 42 people on the island.

THSR announced on Tuesday afternoon (Mar. 3) that non-reserved seats will be unavailable from April. 1-6, during which time many people are expected to return home to sweep the tombs of their ancestors.

The cancellation of non-reserved seats means that only those who manage to book regular tickets, which usually sell very fast for holidays, will be allowed to board the train. The tickets will be available starting Wednesday at midnight on the THSR’s website/app as well as at kiosks in convenient stores across the island.

Multi-rides and periodic tickets cannot be used during the upcoming period, but their duration will be extended eight days as part of the compensation, according to the rail company. In addition, the EasyCard and the iPass will not be accepted at the train station gate.

THSR said during the overburdened period, it will increase 79 southbound and 105 northbound train services, providing nearly 1.04 million trips within six days. Regular discounts for early-birds and university students will not be impacted by the adjustments.