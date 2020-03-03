TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on March 3 that the government would put a personnel cap on the Chinese government-controlled media organizations in the country.

In his Twitter statement, Pompeo urged Beijing to respect freedom of expression and deliver reciprocity across the bilateral relationship; China revoked the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporters and expelled them on Feb. 19, one day after the US State Department listed five US-based Chinese media outlets as "foreign missions."

These Chinese media include Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network (CGTN), China Radio International (CRI), China Daily Distribution Corporation (China Daily), and Hai Tian Development USA. According to statements from the meeting held at the White House after China's retaliation, there are 500 Chinese reporters in the U.S. at the moment, while only 75 American reporters are permitted in China.

A senior State Department official said on Monday that these five entities employ approximately 160 Chinese citizens and "the cap will bring this number to 100." They noted that Chinese citizens working for other media organizations in the United States are not affected by the cap, CNN reported.

According to CNN, CRI will only be permitted to employ two Chinese nationals, China Daily will be permitted nine personnel, CGTN will be allowed 30, and Xinhua will be allowed 59. Hai Tian Development USA, which distributes the People's Daily, is not being affected at this time. The cap will go into effect on March 13, but these companies have to provide the names of the personnel who will be cut by March 6.

In its previous statement, The Chinese government said its decision to expel the journalists has nothing to do with the US restrictions on Chinese media but is a response to an opinion column from the WSJ that referred the country as the “Real Sick Man of Asia.”

"The WSJ published an article that smeared China with a racially discriminatory title, which reflects a disregard for basic facts and professional ethics. I want to ask Mr. Pompeo this question: if the WSJ has the freedom to insult, don't the offended have the right to fight back?" the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang (耿爽) argued in the agency's regular press conference.