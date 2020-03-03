Young Taiwanese who are interested in becoming "youth ambassadors" and represent their country in the Pacific, Southeast Asia or South Asia will soon have their chance to get involved.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has begun accepting applications from Taiwanese university and graduate school students aged 18-35 for the openings in the 2020 program.

Taiwanese in that age group who study social work, information technology, science and engineering, medicine, or mass communications are welcome to join, said Scott Lai (賴銘琪), head of MOFA's Department of NGO International Affairs, on Tuesday.

Three slots will be reserved for children of so-called "new immigrants," generally defined as people from Southeast Asia or China who have married Taiwanese spouses in recent decades and live in Taiwan.

Divided into three groups of 25 people, these "ambassadors" will embark on 10-day trips, likely in August, to either Tuvalu and Fiji in the Pacific, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand in Southeast Asia or India, Lai said.

Each group will have one opening for children of new immigrants and 36 of the 75 slots will be assigned to people who can speak English or the local languages of the countries they will visit.

They will visit different points of interest and meet with NGOs in the countries they travel to, depending on their fields of study.

Interested students must download the application form from MOFA's Youth Taiwan website (www.youthtaiwan.net), and send it along with other required information to MOFA's Youth Ambassador team, a MOFA press release regarding the program said.

In addition, applicants must also fill out an online application on https://forms.gle/nPgXZHjDRuWAkK2C7, MOFA said, adding that applicants may call (02)2348-2017 or (02)2348-2231, or send an email to cjliu@mofa.gov.tw or taiwanngo@gmail.com if they have questions.

People can apply until the end of April.

The International Youth Ambassadors Exchange Program started in 2009 and aims to enhance people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the countries involved, according to MOFA.

Over the years, the program has recruited over 1,600 participants, MOFA said.