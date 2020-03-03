  1. Home
Taiwanese man who evaded coronavirus quarantine fined maximum NT$1 million

Lin drove from Xinzhu County to Taipei and the north coast and back

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/03 16:41
Lin Tung-ching (first right) visiting a police station  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man who drove between Xinzhu County, Taipei City and the north coast instead of staying in coronavirus quarantine has been fined the maximum NT$1 million (US$33,350), reports said Tuesday (March 3).

A compulsory 14-day quarantine is in effect for passengers arriving from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) areas China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Iran and Italy.

On February 25, a Taiwanese man took a XiamenAir flight from China to Taiwan. Following current rules, he should have stayed in self-imposed quarantine until March 10, CNA reported.

Yet, after health service officials contacted him on Feb. 27, he repeatedly changed the address for the location of his quarantine. As they failed to find him, they published his name, Lin Tung-ching (林東京), asking the public for information about his whereabouts.

The following day, a relative gave his location to the authorities, according to the Xinzhu County Government. As a result, he drove back from Taipei to Zhubei in Xinzhu County to report to a local police station.

It was only then that the authorities found out that instead of staying in quarantine, Lin had visited several places, including the Wanhua and Xinyi districts in Taipei City and the beach resort area of Baishawan on Taiwan’s north coast.

The Xinzhu County Government said it had decided to slap the maximum NT$1 million fine on Lin because even though he knew clearly he should have stayed at home, he nevertheless traveled around, failed to inform the authorities of his whereabouts and gave false addresses. The county said it had also taken his financial situation into account in deciding on the amount of the fine, CNA reported.
