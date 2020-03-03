  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan launches special taxi service for coronavirus quarantine arrivals

600 airport arrivals per day expected to benefit from the service

  325
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/03 15:22
Screenshot from Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung's Facebook page 

Screenshot from Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung's Facebook page 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beginning Wednesday (March 4), a special taxi service will ferry home passengers who have to undergo coronavirus quarantine after arriving at Taiwan’s main airports.

An estimated 1,000 passengers a day have to spend 14 days in self-imposed quarantine after arriving in Taiwan, though 400 of them are picked up at the airport by relatives, the Liberty Times reported Tuesday (March 3).

That leaves 600 passengers a day coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy, and Iran who are expected to rely on the new service, which is designed to eliminate contact between potential Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients and passengers on public transportation.

From Feb. 11, quarantine cases who use mass transportation can face fines ranging from NT$100,000 (US$3,300) to NT$1 million.

For short trips, the taxis will charge passengers by the meter, though for longer rides the care fare will be set at twice the price of a high-speed rail ticket.

The special taxis will operate out of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taipei Songshan Airport, and the airports in Kaohsiung and Taichung, according to the Liberty Times.

The measure will reduce the risk of virus infection and provide travelers with a reasonably priced alternative to public transport while protecting their privacy, officials said. Drivers will receive subsidies from the government.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
airport taxi
coronavirus
quarantine
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Transportation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan completes synthesis of potential COVID-19 drug
Taiwan completes synthesis of potential COVID-19 drug
2020/03/02 18:28
China's response to Wuhan virus foreshadowed in 'World War Z'
China's response to Wuhan virus foreshadowed in 'World War Z'
2020/03/02 18:18
Taiwan travel agencies fear closure if coronavirus crisis persists
Taiwan travel agencies fear closure if coronavirus crisis persists
2020/03/02 17:26
China's omission of asymptomatic coronavirus cases leaves world in the dark
China's omission of asymptomatic coronavirus cases leaves world in the dark
2020/03/02 17:06
Public in Taiwan allowed to buy 3 masks a week starting March 5
Public in Taiwan allowed to buy 3 masks a week starting March 5
2020/03/02 16:17