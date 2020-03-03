TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s 42nd case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a relative who spent time with another patient close to case No. 34, the person at the origin of a hospital cluster outbreak in north Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (March 3).

The cluster, which was first uncovered on Feb. 29, now includes seven coronavirus patients, including three nurses and one cleaner.

The latest patient had no history of travel either overseas or inside Taiwan, but on Feb. 23 the person visited a clinic with complaints of fatigue and coughing, CNA reported. All the individuals in contact with the hospital cluster patients were tested on March 1, and the one person with coronavirus symptoms tested positive and was hospitalized.

Tests for 35 people who had been in touch with the cluster cases were still being processed, according to the CECC.

Of the 42 confirmed virus cases, 12 patients have already been cured and returned home, cable station TVBS reported.