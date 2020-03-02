People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they pray at a temple in Taipei. People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they pray at a temple in Taipei. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Adults in Taiwan will be able to purchase three surgical masks a week, increased from two currently, from Thursday (March 5) onward, according to the country’s health authorities.

A rationing scheme implemented last month restricts adults to two face masks a week by presenting their IDs at designated pharmacies and health centers. With the boost in mask manufacturing capacity, adults and children (age 13 and younger) will be allowed to buy three and five masks a week, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), Taiwan is expected to churn out 8.2 million surgical masks per day this week. Approximately 5.2 million will be made available to the public, while the rest will be used for medical, disease-prevention, and industrial needs.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is also working to ensure a 30-day stock of surgical masks and a 25-day supply of N95 respirators and hazmat suits for medical institutions. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has touted the country’s stable supply and affordable price of face masks, as the health crisis sparks a global run on the protective gear.