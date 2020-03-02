  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei promotes hike to build up immune defenses against virus

Taipei Grand Trail is divided into seven sections

  830
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/02 16:20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Having a strong immune system is very important to personal health, especially at a time like the present when the Wuhan coronavirus is spreading like wildfire. Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) has been committed to enhancing the public’s immunity to diseases by promoting the 92km Taipei Grand Trail hike.

The GEO said in a press release on Friday (Feb. 28) that it first promulgated the Taipei Grand Trail route in 2018 and has been encouraging the public to complete the hike by awarding finishers with certificates and free towels. To spice up the campaign, the office launched a new activity on Oct. 28 last year that works with an app, enabling finishers to not only receive certificates and towels but also participate in a lottery, according to the release.

GEO Industrial and Trail Section Chief Chen Yen-cheng (陳彥成) said in the statement that the Taipei Grand Trail, which is divided into seven sections, features a great variety of scenic attractions that include mountains, rivers, grassland, volcanoes, fir forests, bamboo forests, natural trails, and rocks. The views along the route change with the seasons and are as picturesque as anywhere in the world, Chen added.

For the route maps and related information, please refer to the Grand Taipei Trail website.


(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photo)
Grand Taipei Trail
Chen Yen-cheng
GEO

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei's online public camping application platform makes it easier to apply for campsites
Taipei's online public camping application platform makes it easier to apply for campsites
2019/06/26 15:57
Taipei recommends Zhinan Scenic Area for LNY holiday getaway
Taipei recommends Zhinan Scenic Area for LNY holiday getaway
2019/02/01 17:45
Dragon Boat Rock in Taipei offers pleasant hiking experience and nice views
Dragon Boat Rock in Taipei offers pleasant hiking experience and nice views
2018/12/10 16:37
Trail in Taipei’s Zhuzihu renovated to become barrier free
Trail in Taipei’s Zhuzihu renovated to become barrier free
2018/11/29 18:27
A mystic place in Taipei surrounded by golden deciduous cypresses　
A mystic place in Taipei surrounded by golden deciduous cypresses　
2018/11/20 22:12