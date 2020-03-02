TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Having a strong immune system is very important to personal health, especially at a time like the present when the Wuhan coronavirus is spreading like wildfire. Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) has been committed to enhancing the public’s immunity to diseases by promoting the 92km Taipei Grand Trail hike.

The GEO said in a press release on Friday (Feb. 28) that it first promulgated the Taipei Grand Trail route in 2018 and has been encouraging the public to complete the hike by awarding finishers with certificates and free towels. To spice up the campaign, the office launched a new activity on Oct. 28 last year that works with an app, enabling finishers to not only receive certificates and towels but also participate in a lottery, according to the release.

GEO Industrial and Trail Section Chief Chen Yen-cheng (陳彥成) said in the statement that the Taipei Grand Trail, which is divided into seven sections, features a great variety of scenic attractions that include mountains, rivers, grassland, volcanoes, fir forests, bamboo forests, natural trails, and rocks. The views along the route change with the seasons and are as picturesque as anywhere in the world, Chen added.

For the route maps and related information, please refer to the Grand Taipei Trail website.



(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photo)