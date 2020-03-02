  1. Home
Taiwan tourist group shares plane with Wuhan coronavirus patient, denied entry into Israel

11 Taiwanese nationals to be tested for COVID-19 after flying with Diamond Princess passenger

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/02 16:02
Taiwanese tourist group shares plane with Israeli coronavirus patient. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed Monday (March 2) that a group of Taiwanese tourists has been denied access into Israel after flying on the same plane with a passenger infected by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a press interview Monday, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) pointed out that 11 Taiwanese nationals were asked to return to Taiwan after it was confirmed that an individual on their plane contracted the infectious disease. The Taiwanese citizens are expected to land at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to New Talk.

Chuang said that the individual infected with the virus is an Israeli citizen and a passenger from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship. The man began to experience severe coughing during his plane ride, and, despite opposite results suggested by previous examinations, he tested positive after disembarking the aircraft, reported UDN.

Chuang said that the Taiwanese tour group landed in Israel on Friday (Feb. 28) but was turned back by immigration authorities due to coronavirus concerns. He added that the medical team will perform initial screenings on the 11 Taiwanese, who will be quarantined for 14 days at their own homes if no symptoms of the virus are found, reported CNA.
