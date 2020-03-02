TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A young woman became the 41st person in Taiwan diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus on Monday (March 2).

Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday announced that Taiwan's latest confirmed case of novel conoravirus (COVID-19) is the daughter of the 34th case, reported CNA. He said that the CECC now believes this case to be part of a cluster.

Chen said that authorities will now closely monitor 289 people who came in contact with the woman. He added that the woman did not recently travel and was not feeling any discomfort other than allergy-like symptoms.

From Feb. 15 to Feb. 25, she visited the isolation ward many times to accompany her mother. On Feb. 28, she was screened for the disease with the first result coming out negative, but the second test yielded a positive result on Monday, according to the report.

The 34th case is a 50-year-old woman who has diabetes and cardiovascular disease. She was hospitalized on Feb. 14 due to low blood pressure and fatigue, but she started to have a sore throat, cough, and fever on Feb. 21.

The hospital diagnosed the woman with pneumonia on Feb. 27, and the coronavirus infection was confirmed on Friday. Since the patient has not traveled overseas recently, the authorities are now investigating where she contracted the disease.

In addition to patient No. 34, there are five others now in the cluster, including one hospital cleaner, three nurses, and patient No. 41. In response to this cluster, the CECC said that it is carrying out cleaning and disinfection of the emergency and inpatient wards where No. 34 had previously stayed and subsequent tests have shown no presence of the virus.

Taiwan raised the travel advisory for Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido to orange and for the rest of the country to yellow last week, asking those who have plans to visit the East Asian nation to take enhanced precautions. The command center is watching the epidemic in Japan closely but maintains that the outbreaks in South Korea and Italy are more alarming, said Chen.