TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese netizens have engaged in an intensifying disinformation campaign against Taiwan that seeks to undermine the country’s efforts to fend off the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Government notices regarding disease prevention have become the latest target in what the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MOJIB) calls a “mudslinging campaign” staged by netizens from China, according to a news release. The tactics, which are constantly changing, aim to mislead the public and disrupt social order, the agency warned.

In one example, notices issued by Taiwanese authorities containing text in images may have their traditional Chinese characters doctored into the simplified forms used by China. The scammer then employs fake accounts to smear such notices as falsified, the Investigation Bureau found.

Other instances include news footage from media outlets like Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV) and Sanlih Entertainment Television being manipulated by Chinese netizens on Weibo and Di Bar and then disseminated on Taiwan’s social media. One alarming example reads “President Tsai in isolation ward after contracting the novel virus,” said MOJIB.

The agency has called on members of the public to exercise discretion in regards to information pertaining to the Wuhan virus outbreak. They are advised against forwarding messages before verifying them; otherwise, they may risk a jail term and/or fine of NT$3 million (US$99,824) pursuant to a newly passed COVID-19 regulation.