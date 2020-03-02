TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in Taiwan, a doctor has provided a list of 10 steps to take to minimize the risk of being infected or infecting others.

Hsieh Tsung-hsueh (謝宗學), director of the Chung Shan Medical University Hospital's Department of Pediatric Emergency Care, on Saturday (Feb. 29) posted the list of tips. In the post, Hsieh, who goes by the handle "Dr. E," wrote that because Taiwan has entered the "next stage" of the COVID-19 outbreak, personal protection needs to be further upgraded.

Under a post titled "Things to watch out for when the epidemic escalates," Hsieh wrote that although there is no large-scale community outbreak, there has been a clear "community broadcast" warning, and the country has seen its first case of infection inside a hospital. He therefore proposed the 10 following steps to reduce the odds of being infected:

10. Be sure to carefully balance daily work and rest, keep a balanced diet, and avoid excessive exertion to maintain your immune system at a normal level.

9. People prone to allergies should reduce exposure to possible allergens, control allergic reactions with medication, and avoid touching the body's mucous membranes.

8. Restrain from rubbing your nose and eyes.

7. Strictly follow hand-washing protocols.

6. Try to avoid crowded places.

5. Avoid unnecessary travel abroad, as many countries have started to experience outbreaks.

4. Do not participate in any unnecessary public gatherings.

3. Avoid unnecessary visits to the hospital. If you must enter a hospital, wear a tight-fitting mask and wash hands frequently.

2. If you start to experience symptoms, wear a face mask, even when at home. Try to maintain a distance of at least two meters from family members, and do not eat with them.

1. Put on a mask when going out, because even though one may be asymptomatic, it is still possible to transmit this disease. "Wear a mask to protect yourself and others."