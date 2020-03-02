TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung's Department of Health has tracked down over 100 individuals that have come in contact with the friend of an undocumented Indonesian caregiver diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Feb. 26, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed that the country's 32nd coronavirus patient is an Indonesian migrant worker who has been working illegally as a caregiver at northern Taiwan hospitals. Later, the CDC made public the patient's recent movements, revealing that she had been to a number of public areas in greater Taipei, including Longshan Temple, Shilin Night Market, Taipei City Mall, and New Taipei City's Dongsheng Park, getting around by bus, MRT, and TRA train.

During a press conference on Saturday (Feb. 28), the Kaohsiung City Health Department said that the woman's friend, also Indonesian, works at a factory in Kaohsiung's Gangshan District. The department added that she had been in close contact with the 32nd case from Feb. 16-18 and begun experiencing a sore throat and discomfort on Feb. 25.

Department official Pan Chao-ying (潘炤穎) said that the woman, who is in her 20s, initially tested negative for the virus, but additional tests are ongoing, reported UDN. Pan said that the woman is currently being kept in an isolation ward at a Kaohsiung hospital.

Of the factory workers who have had contact with the woman since Feb. 18, 61 ate in the same dining hall as her during the night shift, and among these, 32 worked in the same area on the factory floor, according to the report. On Feb. 26, the factory was shut down and disinfected.

Additionally, 57 people living in the suspected case's dorm have been asked to go into quarantine, reported ETtoday. Four doctors and 18 patients present at the clinic she visited on Feb. 25 are also being monitored for symptoms.

After visiting the clinic, she went to a hot pot restaurant for lunch with three friends. Including people at the factory, dormitory, clinic, and restaurant, officials have been able to trace a total of 132 who came in contact with the woman.