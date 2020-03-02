TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In its most up-to-date information for travelers, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is listing Communist China as being at the highest level of risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while Taiwan has been taken off the list, after it previously had indicated there were cases of community spread.

On its updated page with the dated title "Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information for Travel," the CDC includes a map in which countries are assigned colors based on their risk level for the disease. In the map, China and Iran are highlighted in dark blue, which signifies the highest risk level and is described as "widespread sustained (ongoing) transmission and restrictions on entry to the United States."

For areas that are highlighted in dark blue, the CDC recommends that travelers "avoid all nonessential travel." It adds that entry of travelers from these countries into the U.S. has been banned.

In the next level, which the CDC describes as "widespread sustained (ongoing) transmission, the CDC lists South Korea and Italy. The disease center again recommends travelers "avoid all nonessential travel" to these countries.

In its category titled "sustained (ongoing) community transmission," the agency lists Japan. The CDC then recommends that older adults or persons with chronic medical conditions "consider postponing travel" to the country.

Lastly, in turquoise, the CDC lists Hong Kong has having "limited community transmission." The agency then suggests that visitors to the special administrative region "practice usual travel precautions."

On Feb. 20, the CDC inexplicably included Taiwan on this list of destinations with an apparent community spread of COVID-19. In addition to Hong Kong and Taiwan, the CDC then went on to list areas with apparent community spreads, mentioning Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

That same day, Taiwan President (蔡英文) said that community spread is not present in Taiwan as there were only isolated cases. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) reiterated the Taiwan government's stance by saying that the country does not fit the criteria set by the CDC for community transmission.

The CDC has not given an explanation as to why it has removed Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam from the list of countries with community spread.

In its situation summary on the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus Jan. 21, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) posted an erroneous map that included Taiwan as a part of Communist China. MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Jan. 23 that after requests for corrections had been made by the ministry and Taiwan's Representative Office in the U.S., the CDC made adjustments accordingly on Jan. 22.