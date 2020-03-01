TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures will start to drop from Monday (March 2) in northern and eastern Taiwan after a warm and sunny 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday due to a northeastern monsoon whose intensity is expected to reach the level of a continental cold air mass on March 4 – 6, CNA reported on Sunday.

Starting on Monday, cooler temperatures and sporadic rains are forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan with temperatures ranging from 19 – 23 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, warm weather is forecast for central and southern Taiwan during the daytime, with a high variation of temperatures between day and night, the report said.

The intensity of the monsoon will decrease slightly on Tuesday, with sporadic rains for northern and eastern Taiwan, while the rest of the island will see cloudy to sunny skies, the report said. Temperatures will go up slightly in northern Taiwan on Tuesday, but the rest of the country will experience little temperature change.

However, the CWB forecast a stronger northeastern monsoon for March 4 - 6, with an intensity near that of a continental cold air mass. The monsoon is expected to drop temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan to 13 – 15 degrees and bring short occasional rains to the mountainous areas across the island, while flat areas in the center and south can expect to see cloudy to sunny skies.

The monsoon will pass on March 7, with temperatures once again rising, according to the forecast.