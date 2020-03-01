TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan International Airport served only about 20 – 30 percent of the number of passengers during the 228 holiday compared to the same period last year, affecting not only airlines but also duty-free stores, restaurants, and taxis, according to a CNA report released today (March 1).

The Border Affairs Corps of the National Immigration Agency (NIA) issued a statement that Taoyuan International Airport served about 34,000 passengers today, compared to 119,000 on the same day last year.

The report quoted the NIA as saying that the number of daily passengers the airport has been serving since Feb. 27 ranges between 24,000 and 34,000, which is about 20 – 30 percent of the passenger volume for the same period last year.

Many flights have been cancelled due to fears of the coronavirus, the report said. Quarantine requirements for those arriving in Taiwan from various countries have also put a damper on people's willingness to travel.

Agi Chan (詹成吉), executive director of the Taoyuan International Airport Industry Development Association, said that duty-free store employees and their family members, totaling 5,300, rely on the patronage of airport passengers. Now many owners of duty-free stores are worried about the continuous decline in business, Chan said.

Restaurant owners at the food court said that there are large swathes of empty seats, according to CNA. This is a far cry from the past, when on a typical day passengers would be forced to scramble for a chair.

Also hard hit are the taxi drivers who queue outside the arrivals hall. In the past, a taxi might depart a few minutes after it got in line; now they often have to wait more than 20 minutes, according to the report.



The food court at the Taoyuan International Airport (CNA photo)