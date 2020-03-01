TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A sculpture of a masked bear asleep in Taiwan’s southwestern city of Chiayi hit the front page of Yahoo Japan on Feb. 28, just one day after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked schools across the country to close until April, according to a CNA report on Saturday (Feb. 29).

Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠) proudly informed the public that the bear had made it "big in Japan" via Facebook on Feb. 28, saying that she hoped the epidemic would soon die down so that more people would be able to visit beautiful Chiayi.

Zhang Wan-fen (張婉芬), the city’s tourism and information chief, said the bear is sporting a mask to remind the public to wear their own. The initial camouflage mask later was replaced by a pink mask to remind the public to change their preventive gear regularly.

Zhang noted that the big white bear, designed by local graphic artist Smart Chuang (莊信棠), has become an important landmark in front of Chiayi Train Station. Apparently the bear has yet to see its last change of outfit reflecting the news cycle, so keep an eye out.



(勇媽阿惠 - 黃敏惠 Facebook photo)