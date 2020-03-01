Worshippers wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they pray at a temple in Taipei. Worshippers wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they pray at a temple in Taipei. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan raised its travel advisory for Jamaica on Saturday (Feb. 29) after that country announced it would deny entry to Taiwanese visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Caribbean island nation has imposed travel bans for travelers from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, South Korea, Iran, and Singapore, reported CNA. In response to the measure, MOFA raised its travel alert for Jamaica to orange, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to the country.

Taiwanese citizens in Jamaica are advised to contact Taiwan’s embassy in Saint Kitts and Nevis, an island nation in the West Indies, if they need help. The number is (1-869) 662-4792.

MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said the government is working to make clear to Jamaican authorities that Taiwan is not part of China, the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak, and also that Taiwan has made a tremendous effort in fighting the deadly virus, reported UDN.

MOFA implements a four-tier travel advisory regarding safety and security risk. Grey signifies caution should be exercised, yellow suggests travel should be reconsidered, orange indicates unnecessary travel should be avoided, and red, the highest alert level, asks residents not to travel to the destination.