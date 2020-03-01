Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her partner Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic celebrated Friday their third joint victory this season after sealing the women's doubles title at Qatar Total Open in Doha.

It took the top-seeded pair 90 minutes to beat Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The Taiwanese-Czech duo had just come from winning the Brisbane International in January and the Dubai Tennis Championships, in which they managed to defend their title last Saturday.

The victory on Friday will also put Hsieh back at the top of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) doubles rankings, replacing French player Kristina Mladenovic next week as world No. 1.

The Qatar Total Open is a Premier tournament on the 2020 WTA Tour and is being held until Saturday.