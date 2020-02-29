TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several Catholic churches in north Taiwan catering to the Filipino community closed and canceled their Sunday services in order to prevent the spread of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Saturday (Feb. 29).

The island confirmed five new cases Saturday, taking the total up to 39, which included one illegal caregiver from Indonesia.

One of the places of worship closing down indefinitely beginning Saturday was Saint Christopher’s Church on Taipei City’s Zhongshan North Road, which is the focus of Filipino workers over the weekend, sometimes attracting over a thousand churchgoers, CNA reported.

Sunday masses in Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Taoyuan and Miaoli were also canceled for Sunday (March 1), while churches in Taichung City’s Tanzi District, Tainan’s Shanhua District and Kaohsiung’s Nanzi District were taking preventive measures, such as checking worshipers’ temperature before they enter and demanding they wear masks inside, according to the CNA report.

Official statistics showed that Taiwan counted more than 157,000 workers from the Philippines in late January.

