  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

Catholic churches for Filipinos in Taiwan close over coronavirus

Churches in north Taiwan close indefinitely, others take preventive measures

  200
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/29 20:25
Saint Christopher's Church in Taipei 

Saint Christopher's Church in Taipei  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several Catholic churches in north Taiwan catering to the Filipino community closed and canceled their Sunday services in order to prevent the spread of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Saturday (Feb. 29).

The island confirmed five new cases Saturday, taking the total up to 39, which included one illegal caregiver from Indonesia.

One of the places of worship closing down indefinitely beginning Saturday was Saint Christopher’s Church on Taipei City’s Zhongshan North Road, which is the focus of Filipino workers over the weekend, sometimes attracting over a thousand churchgoers, CNA reported.

Sunday masses in Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Taoyuan and Miaoli were also canceled for Sunday (March 1), while churches in Taichung City’s Tanzi District, Tainan’s Shanhua District and Kaohsiung’s Nanzi District were taking preventive measures, such as checking worshipers’ temperature before they enter and demanding they wear masks inside, according to the CNA report.

Official statistics showed that Taiwan counted more than 157,000 workers from the Philippines in late January.
churches
Filipino workers
Saint Christopher's Church
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan health minister opposes crackdown on illegal foreign nurses
Taiwan health minister opposes crackdown on illegal foreign nurses
2020/02/29 13:34
Taiwan debunks rumor that visitors to Thailand will be quarantined
Taiwan debunks rumor that visitors to Thailand will be quarantined
2020/02/29 12:28
Coronavirus found in tears: Chinese study
Coronavirus found in tears: Chinese study
2020/02/29 10:06
Taiwan raises travel advisory for Japan to yellow, Hokkaido to orange
Taiwan raises travel advisory for Japan to yellow, Hokkaido to orange
2020/02/28 20:40
Beijing reports 40% rise in food prices as coronavirus expands
Beijing reports 40% rise in food prices as coronavirus expands
2020/02/28 19:45