  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei MRT to turn away passengers with 38 Celsius fever

Pilot scheme includes infrared measuring system at one Taipei Main Station entrance

  2134
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/29 19:38
The MRT is installing an infrared temperature measuring system to detect potential coronavirus cases 

The MRT is installing an infrared temperature measuring system to detect potential coronavirus cases  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As five new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged Saturday (Feb. 29), taking the total for Taiwan to 39, Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) announced that it would not allow passengers with a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher to board a train.

The MRT will install an infrared system at one entrance to the Taipei Main Station which will allow measuring entering passengers' temperature, CNA reported.

If the system records a temperature between 37.5 C and 38 C, then the passenger will be subjected to the use of a handheld thermometer. If the temperature is confirmed, the passenger will be allowed to enter, but he will nevertheless receive the advice to seek medical care as soon as possible.

However, anyone registering a temperature higher than 38 C will be refused entry into the MRT station and access to the trains, according to CNA.

Similar infrared systems will later be installed at the busiest MRT stations if the situation warrants it, officials said.
Taipei Main Station
MRT
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan health minister opposes crackdown on illegal foreign nurses
Taiwan health minister opposes crackdown on illegal foreign nurses
2020/02/29 13:34
Taiwan debunks rumor that visitors to Thailand will be quarantined
Taiwan debunks rumor that visitors to Thailand will be quarantined
2020/02/29 12:28
Coronavirus found in tears: Chinese study
Coronavirus found in tears: Chinese study
2020/02/29 10:06
Taiwan raises travel advisory for Japan to yellow, Hokkaido to orange
Taiwan raises travel advisory for Japan to yellow, Hokkaido to orange
2020/02/28 20:40
Beijing reports 40% rise in food prices as coronavirus expands
Beijing reports 40% rise in food prices as coronavirus expands
2020/02/28 19:45