The MRT is installing an infrared temperature measuring system to detect potential coronavirus cases The MRT is installing an infrared temperature measuring system to detect potential coronavirus cases (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As five new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged Saturday (Feb. 29), taking the total for Taiwan to 39, Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) announced that it would not allow passengers with a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher to board a train.

The MRT will install an infrared system at one entrance to the Taipei Main Station which will allow measuring entering passengers' temperature, CNA reported.

If the system records a temperature between 37.5 C and 38 C, then the passenger will be subjected to the use of a handheld thermometer. If the temperature is confirmed, the passenger will be allowed to enter, but he will nevertheless receive the advice to seek medical care as soon as possible.

However, anyone registering a temperature higher than 38 C will be refused entry into the MRT station and access to the trains, according to CNA.

Similar infrared systems will later be installed at the busiest MRT stations if the situation warrants it, officials said.