Taiwan to test group of 36 visitors to Dubai and Egypt for coronavirus

North Taiwan woman in her 60s may have been infected during trip, according to CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/29 16:15
Visitors at a health fair in Dubai in late January.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a Taiwanese tourist who had visited Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday (Feb. 29), the 36 other members of her tour group would be tested too, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The tourist, a woman from north Taiwan aged over 60, was announced as the 39th case of the virus in Taiwan on Saturday. She was the latest of a number of travelers who had been infected overseas.

While travel advisories for Dubai and Egypt were a possibility, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) cautioned the infection might have occurred during the flight. He therefore advised would-be travelers to avoid long-haul flights as spending a long time inside an enclosed space could increase the danger of infection, CNA reported.

The patient had traveled to Egypt and Dubai from Jan. 29 to Feb. 21 with a group of 36, which also included friends and relatives. Just before the end of the trip, in Egypt on Feb. 20, the woman complained of a sore throat and began coughing, CNA reported.

After her return to Taiwan, she visited a clinic. However, it wasn’t until Feb. 26 that her condition became more serious, which led her to undergo tests two days later.

The CECC said it would take a closer look at her itinerary and test relatives, friends, other members of the tour group and staff at the healthcare institutions she visited.
