Visitors at a health fair in Dubai in late January. Visitors at a health fair in Dubai in late January. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a Taiwanese tourist who had visited Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday (Feb. 29), the 36 other members of her tour group would be tested too, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The tourist, a woman from north Taiwan aged over 60, was announced as the 39th case of the virus in Taiwan on Saturday. She was the latest of a number of travelers who had been infected overseas.

While travel advisories for Dubai and Egypt were a possibility, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) cautioned the infection might have occurred during the flight. He therefore advised would-be travelers to avoid long-haul flights as spending a long time inside an enclosed space could increase the danger of infection, CNA reported.

The patient had traveled to Egypt and Dubai from Jan. 29 to Feb. 21 with a group of 36, which also included friends and relatives. Just before the end of the trip, in Egypt on Feb. 20, the woman complained of a sore throat and began coughing, CNA reported.

After her return to Taiwan, she visited a clinic. However, it wasn’t until Feb. 26 that her condition became more serious, which led her to undergo tests two days later.

The CECC said it would take a closer look at her itinerary and test relatives, friends, other members of the tour group and staff at the healthcare institutions she visited.