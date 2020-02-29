TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If a pet owner has to stay in quarantine due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the pet should also stay at home, Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said Saturday (Feb. 29).

There have been conflicting reports about whether or not animals could be infected with the virus. Recent reports from Hong Kong said a dog had been diagnosed as a slight positive for the virus, but experts added animals would not be able to infect humans.

After a regular city government meeting to discuss the latest developments, Huang told reporters that pets should be quarantined together with their masters and should not be let out during the 14-day period, according to CNA.

The number of coronavirus patients in Taiwan rose by five to 39 Saturday, according to a news conference by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). One of the new infected individuals had visited Dubai and Egypt, while the four others formed part of a hospital outbreak, as they had been working at the north Taiwan hospital where case No. 34 was staying.