TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Taiwan International Orchid Show slated to take place in March will be delayed due to Wuhan coronavirus fears (COVID-19), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲) announced on Friday (Feb. 28).

“Disease prevention overrides all other things,” said Huang of the decision to postpone the event. Taiwan is a major orchid exporter and the expo was scheduled to be held between March 7-16, in the southern city of Tainan.

According to Huang, the cancellation is likely to cause considerable losses to farmers and the Taiwan Orchid Growers Association, the event organizer. Last year the expo showcased 1,504 orchids, attracted 210,000 visitors, and saw the participation of exhibitors from 43 countries.

The 2019 event raked in NT$17 million (US$564,000) in ticket sales. It also secured export orders worth more than NT$11.3 billion to be delivered in three to five years, reported CNA.

The Tainan City Government promised assistance, including bail-out measures, to mitigate the impact on orchid farmers. Flowers from the expo will be given to communities, schools, and charities for floricultural education and marketing purposes, said the government’s Agriculture Bureau.