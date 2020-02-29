  1. Home
Taiwan announces 5 new coronavirus cases for a total of 39

One new Taiwan patient visited Egypt and Dubai: CECC

  4874
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/29 14:31
A hospital in Taiwan preparing for the coronavirus 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed Saturday (Feb. 29), taking the total for Taiwan to 39, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

One of the new patients had visited Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, while the four others had been in contact with case No. 34 at a hospital in north Taiwan, including three members of the nursing staff and one cleaner, CNA reported. The four had first started coughing, and then sneezing before registering a fever, according to the CECC.

The 34th case was a 50-year-old woman suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular disease who had first been hospitalized on Feb. 14 for low blood pressure and fatigue. After which, she began to show symptoms of the virus a week later.

The room where she had stayed before the positive test had now been closed, while the other patients who had occupied it had been moved to separate single-bed rooms, the CECC confirmed Saturday.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC
Dubai
Egypt

